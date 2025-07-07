PICS: Park Bo Gum, BTS’ V turn into Romeo and Juliet in Paris, former poses with Bae Suzy at fashion event

Park Bo Gum and BTS’ V are real close friends as the two could be seen being almost attached at the hips during their stay in Paris. As a part of the Celine Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Fashion Show, the two attended many parties with the singer waiting for his bestie on the main event day. Searching for him in the crowd, the GOOD BOY actor spotted him peeking down from the window, smiling at him and snapped away, creating the perfect Romeo and Juliet moment for onlookers.

Park Bo Gum's and BTS' V's adorable friendship spreads over Paris

Now, Park Bo Gum has shared his photos from Paris Fashion Week, revealing his sharp chequered blazer look alongside BTS’ V, who donned a cropped grey jacket with red detailing on top. Moreover, he has also revealed moments of Kim Taehyung glancing at him from the top. A video shows him waving with glee plastered on his face, another testament to their close friendship. In the following photos, the two handsome men can be seen lightly smiling at the camera while the younger star hugs the hyung, and we can already hear the fans swooning over them.

His Wonderland co-star Bae Suzy was also present at the event, giving very chic, chaebol daughter vibes in her black two-piece. The two posed for a selfie, in what can only be called a visual overload. Park Bo Gum also posed with Scarlet Heart star and Chinese actress Liu Shishi.

Previously, Park Bo Gum and V were spotted leaving a welcome dinner for the latter following his military discharge. Another dinner engagement showed the actor appearing tipsy, with the singer riding in the same car as him and guiding him, earning praise from the duo’s fans. We’re hoping this friendship soon turns into a work relationship with V making an appearance in one of Park Bo Gum’s projects or the actor making a feature in one of BTS’ songs or music videos.

