Who is Aryaveer Kohli? Meet Virat Kohli’s nephew, who was fetched at a lower price than Sehwag's son in DPL 2025 Auction

At 15, Aryaveer Kohli is trading schoolbooks for the cricket pitch as he prepares for his first Delhi Premier League season. Signed by South Delhi Superstarz for Rs 1 lakh, he arrives under captain Ayush Badoni’s leadership with training credits to Rajkumar Sharma, the same mentor behind his uncle’s rise.

Currently, the leg-spinner faces public scrutiny over a contract far smaller than that of Virender Sehwag’s son, though expectations for his future remain high.

Kohli family legacy and early training

Aryaveer is the son of Vikas Kohli, Virat’s elder brother, who oversees the One8 business empire. According to India.com, the youngster shares his uncle’s formative coach at West Delhi Cricket Academy, mastering wrist spin under Rajkumar Sharma.

Aryaveer’s choice to bowl rather than bat cements his bid to create a distinct identity of his own, separate from his uncle. His bowling focuses on deceiving batsmen with flight and turn, not power-hitting.

Delhi Premier League debut and contract comparison

As reported by News X, Aryaveer earned his Rs 1 lakh bid at the DPL 2025 auction on July 6, stepping onto the big stage under Ayush Badoni. He has yet to don the main Delhi team colors, placing fresh eyes on his technique and temperament.

Meanwhile, comparisons swirl with Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir Sehwag, who fetched Rs 8 lakh for Central Delhi Kings. Fans and experts alike are keen to see if Aryaveer’s googly can unsettle batsmen as effectively as his uncle’s cover drive dismantles bowling attacks.

