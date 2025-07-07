Boyfriend on Demand: Lee Jae Wook joins Lee So Hyuk and more for cameo in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo-Seo In Guk starrer

Boyfriend on Demand has confirmed yet another exciting cameo role following Seo Kang Joon and Lee Soo Hyuk. As reported by K-media outlet SPOTV News on July 7, Lee Jae Wook is set to appear for a brief scene in the Jisoo and Seo In Guk starrer.

The upcoming Netflix series has already generated tremendous buzz due to its unique plot and star-studded cast. The cameo news is heightening the anticipation for its release.

Lee Jae Wook set to make cameo in Boyfriend on Demand

The show will be centered around Seo Mi Rae's (played by BLACKPINK's Jisoo) quest to find love through an AI boyfriend. The fantasy rom-com drama will also see Lee Jae Wook in a short but impactful role. His character details and connection to the protagonist have not yet been revealed. However, predictions suggest that he might star as one of Seo Mi Rae's AI boyfriends.

The previously confirmed guest appearances of Seo Kang Joon and Lee Soo Hyuk may also serve the same purpose.

Lee Jae Wook's current and upcoming projects

Lee Jae Wook last appeared in Netflix's romantic mystery thriller Dear Hongrang (Tangeum in Korean), opposite Jo Bo Ah. He earned critical acclaim for his impressive portrayal of an assassin who pretended to be a noble family's long-lost heir. His upcoming mystery drama, Perfect Job, is also gaining significant attention. Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, and Lee Hee Joon will star alongside him in the series.

Besides this, Boyfriend on Demand cameo is another interesting project on his radar.

About Boyfriend on Demand

In this 10-episode drama, the boundaries between reality and fantasy get blurred as a webtoon producer, Seo Mi Rae, navigates a romance with a virtual boyfriend. She finds it challenging to date in real life due to her hectic schedule. Thus, ends up discovering the 'Monthly Boyfriend' device, which generates an AI partner, offering her a second chance at love in the virtual world.

Seo In Guk stars as Park Gyeong Nam, Seo Mi Rae's co-worker. She finds herself at odds with him due to his competitive nature and his disagreeable personality.

