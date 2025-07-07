EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani gear up for ‘Reverse Masti’ in fourth part

In 2004, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani came together for the first time on the Indra Kumar directed Masti. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a key role, and turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office in India, and opened the doors for “Adults Only” comedy. The film turned into a franchise with Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti, and come 2026, the makers are all set to arrive with Masti 4, this time with Milap Milan Zaveri as the director.

Advertisement

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the fourth instalment of Masti franchise will take a different route from the last 3 films. A source shares, “Masti 4 is more of a ‘Reverse Masti’, as the female protagonists will also be indulging in an extra-marital affair. While the first 3 parts revolved around a comedy taking place due to extra-marital affairs of the 3 male protagonists, the fourth one has an exciting arc of a double play between husbands and their wives leads. All the characters indulge in a comic battle for one upmanship.”

The source further informs that the shoot is going on in full swing, and the makers are looking to release it in Summer 2026. “The story-telling template of Masti 4 is more on the lines of Masti than Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. It’s a screenplay driven comedy, and also has a little element of thrill in the story. The makers have put together a big ensemble cast to support the three principal characters,” the source adds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Indra Kumar is currently sitting on the edit of his next directorial, Total Dhamaal led by Ajay Devgn with Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and Javed Jaffrey among others. Milap on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Deewaniyaat with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YRF to launch Saiyaara trailer on July 8; Mohit Suri says, “No love story can work without music”