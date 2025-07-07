Red Velvet Yeri, Lee Eun Saem’s Bitch x Rich 2 Ep 3-4 Release: Date, where to watch on OTT, what to expect and more

After a thrilling debut, Season 2 of BITCH X RICH is back with even more drama, deception, and high-stakes teen politics. The first two episodes have already premiered on July 3 and 4. Viewers are now eager to know when they can catch the next chapters in the chaotic lives of Cheongdam International High School's elite.

Episode 3 and 4 release date & time

The next episodes of BITCH X RICH Season 2 are scheduled to drop as follows:

Episode 3 – Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM KST

Episode 4 – Friday, July 11, 2025 at 12:10 AM KST

The series will continue with two episodes every week, airing every Thursday and Friday. The season will run through August 1, 2025, with a total of 10 episodes. Each episode is expected to run for approximately 34 minutes, consistent with the show's first season.

Where to watch

In South Korea: The drama first airs on the local network MBN as an original series and is also available for streaming on Wavve. Additionally, it is being simulcast in select regions on Viu and Netflix.

International Fans: You can stream BITCH X RICH on Viki, complete with English subtitles and access across multiple countries.

What to expect from BITCH X RICH season 2?

Picking up after the turbulent events of Season 1, the new season centers once again on Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem). She now finds herself in an even more complex position. After witnessing a second incident, she becomes the first underprivileged student to join Diamond 6. It’s the elite group that rules Cheongdam International.

Meanwhile, Baek Jena (Red Velvet’s Yeri) returns in her role of the icy queen bee and the main suspect from Season 1. She is slowly now cracking under the pressure of maintaining control. Her reign is challenged by internal power plays and her growing insecurities.

New faces further complicate the story:

Cha Jin Wook (Kim Min Kyu), a charming transfer student who hides his true intentions.

Lee Sa Rang (Won Gyu Bin), a sensitive and devoted student who would go to any length to protect Hye In.

The social hierarchy is shifting fast, and no one is safe, not even the most powerful.

