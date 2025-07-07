EXCLUSIVE: War 2 shoot completed; Hrithik Roshan invites Ayan Mukerji & NTR for a post wrap dinner

After a shoot spanning 149 days, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. have just wrapped up shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directed War 2 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The duo canned for a one-of-its-kind dance number choreographed by Bosco Martis and composed by Pritam over the last 6-days and are now set to take the film in the final leg of promotions. “Over the 149 days schedule, Ayan Mukerji and team have shot for 6 high-octane action sequences, 2 songs and ample of dramatic moments to pack a solid punch in the sixth chapter of YRF Spy Universe,” revealed a source close to the development.

Advertisement

The dance sequence had everyone grooving on the sets, and most of the crew members had their jaws down the floor seeing Hrithik Roshan and NTR shake their legs. “It’s a dance face-off worth remembering for the future generations,” the source added. Interestingly, NTR has brought his wife and two kids - big Hrithik Roshan fans – who wanted to see their father indulge in a dance face-off with HR, up-close-personal.

Post the film wrap, Hrithik Roshan invited NTR and his family, as also Ayan Mukerji and team YRF for an intimate dinner at his residence. “For Hrithik, War is lot more than just a franchise, as he is emotionally invested with the film, and the characters. Much like all the films, the entire team as a family, and has called over the key members for an intimate dinner at his home,” the source shared.

Talking of War 2, the makers are now in the final leg of promotions, and the next 37 days will see them launch the two songs, and theatrical trailer. “While the teaser is already out, the makers are in the prep mode to launch the songs and theatrical trailer. The team is currently working to lock on the next set of assets, including the theatrical trailer,” the source informed, adding further that Ayan Mukerji will lock the final cut of War 2 with VFX & background score in the next 20 days.

Advertisement

Marking a face-off between Hrithik and NTR, War 2 is among the most awaited Indian Films of the year, and will see a release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14. The film marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir after War (2018), and he will be joined by NTR Jr. as Agent Vikram. The film is a tussle between two agents, with stakes higher than ever before. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani gear up for ‘Reverse Masti’ in fourth part