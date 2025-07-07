War 2: It's a wrap for Jr NTR, actor pens note for Hrithik Roshan and talks about BIG surprise for audience

Jr NTR, who is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut, announced the wrap on War 2. The actor took to his social media handle and penned a long gratitude note for his co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji.

His tweet read, "And it’s a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one…" The RRR actor praised Hrithik Roshan, calling it a learning experience to work with him. He added, "It’s always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2."

Advertisement

Popularly known as Young Tiger, Jr NTR called Ayan Mukerji an amazing person to work with. "Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience," the Telugu actor expressed. NTR also offered his gratitude to Yash Raj Films and concluded by mentioning, "A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can’t wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!"

For the uninitiated, War 2 will mark Jr NTR's first Bollywood collaboration. The Telugu superstar will be seen playing the role of Agent Vikram. He is the main antagonist against Agent Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan in the movie. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead. She will be seen paired opposite Hrithik in the movie.

The much-awaited spy thriller is among the biggest bollywood bets for the box office this year. If the content resonates with the masses, Yash Raj Films will secure its second Rs 1000 crore grosser at the box office, following Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Advertisement

War 2 is the sixth film in the popular YRF SPY UNIVERSE, which also includes- Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is on a 2-month break before resuming King's Europe schedule with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan?