F1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt's movie earns whopping USD 293.6 million in 10 days, beats Napoleon's global run

F1: The Movie hit the screens on June 27, 2025. The sports drama film is led by Brad Pitt who plays the role of Sonny Hayes, the formula one racing driver who returns to F1 after three decades. It also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. Let's check out how much it has earned in the last 10 days.

Advertisement

F1: The Movie Collects USD 293.6 Million Worldwide In Less Than Two Weeks

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, F1: The Movie has earned USD 293.6 million in its 10 day theatrical run at the worldwide box office so far. In less than two weeks, the Brad Pitt-starrer has become the highest grossing film to be produced by Apple so far. It is now targetting to hit within the range of USD 485 million to USD 515 million in its final run.

F1: The Movie Beats Napoleon and Ford v Ferrari In Global Markets

With the new feat, F1: The Movie has surpassed the global cume collection of the 2023 film, Napoleon. Speaking of which, the epic war movie minted USD 221.4 million during its theatrical run two years ago. It emerged as the biggest hit by Apple back then.

Joseph Kosinski's latest directorial venture has also surpassed the global collection of Ford v Ferrari. The 2019 biographical sports drama movie earned USD 226.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Movies Gross Worldwide Collections F1: The Movie USD 293.6 million (10 days) Napoleon USD 221.4 million Ford v Ferrari USD 226.3 million

Can F1: The Movie Become Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of 2025?

F1: The Movie is now eyeing to beat Michael B Jordan's Sinners, the 2025 film released in April. Brad Pitt's latest movie will then emerge as highest grossing original of 2025 in global markets. F1 is currently running parallel to Jurassic World: Rebirth at the worldwide box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: F1 The Movie Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer refuses to pit stop, Speeds past 60 crore in India