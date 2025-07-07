Will Mel B Unite Spice Girls at Her Second Wedding? All We Know About Moroccan Ceremony with Rory McPhee

Mel B tied the knot with Rory McPhee in a grand wedding held in London. The musician walked down the aisle for the third time and is set to have a second ceremony in Morocco. According to the media reports, the singer is likely to reunite the Spice Girls at her upcoming event, after they missed out on their fellow band member’s wedding.

Advertisement

Following the couple’s marriage, Victoria Beckham and Mel C took to their Instagram accounts to apologize for their absence and send their best wishes to the duo. However, Geri Halliwell-Horner has remained distant amid the rumors of a feud between her and Mel B.

If the latter decides on attending her band member’s ceremony in Morocco, then she will get to hand over the olive branch to Mel B, as it stood for great significance for their band.

Everything we know about Mel B’s second ceremony in Morocco

After Mel B and her hairstylist husband, McPhee, exchanged their vows in a grand ceremony held in London, the couple will fly to Morocco for the second event. According to the reports, the newlyweds will keep the event informal and beautiful, where the guests can let themselves loose.

Moreover, it is expected that the Spice Girls band members will also mark their presence at the event to give their best wishes to Mel B. The musician will don a customized Justin Alexander dress for her second ceremony.

Advertisement

Previously, the band got together in 2015, at David Beckham’s 40th birthday party, which also took place in Morocco. Amid Victoria Beckham missing out on Mel B’s big day, the rumors revolved around the idea that the duo might be at odds, following the band’s split.

However, ahead of the wedding, a close source claimed, “Victoria has long-standing plans out of the country and she simply can't be there. She adores Mel; they get on really well despite their paths going in opposite directions. It's a real shame.”

They added, “There is no issue between them; they haven't fallen out. It's just one of those things.”

As for the guests at the singer’s wedding, the list included Emma Button, comedian Katherine Ryan, Alan Carr, Celebrity Big Brother alum Angellica Bell, and Leigh Francis.

Mel B and Rory McPhee’s second ceremony is scheduled to take place in Morocco later this month.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mel B and Rory McPhee Marry After 6 Years of Dating: All We Know About Iconic Spot for Exchanging Vows in London