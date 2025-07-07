Meet actor, whose affair with Mehmood ruined her career, secretly married a filmmaker and said 'No' to adult scene with Rishi Kapoor

Known to have appeared in more than 500 projects, this actor is one of the most versatile personalities in the industry. She has not only wowed fans with her work in films but has also gained recognition owing to her television career. This actor has also opened up about dating Mehmood and revealed why she kept her marriage a secret. Can you guess who she is? She is none other than Aruna Irani.

Advertisement

Born in 1946 in Mumbai, Aruna Irani has been in the industry for decades. She made her debut as a child artist in the 1961 film Ganga Jumna. Then, after, she went on to appear in movies such as Anpadh, Upkar, and others. Later, Aruna shared screen space with Mehmood.

Interestingly, things took a different turn after their onscreen camaraderie turned into an affair. In an interview, Aruna Irani admitted that she was asked to woo the late actor so that her career could flourish and get work. The actor revealed that while Mehmood offered her work, she developed a soft corner for him.

Furthermore, the 78-year-old recalled that they discontinued their relationship after their professional lives clashed. Not only this, but Aruna even wanted to marry him, but Mehmood refused, reportedly due to family pressure. “Nobody was giving me work after this break-up. I started doing songs,” said the Beta fame.

Advertisement

Aruna Irani’s secret wedding to filmmaker Kuku Kohli

Talking about her marriage, Aruna secretly got hitched to Kuku Kohli, a filmmaker. She is his second wife. Opening up about her decision to keep her marriage under wraps, she remarked that Kuku was already married and got the courage to reveal the same after his first wife passed away.

She also decided not to have any kids.

Aruna Irani was reluctant to do a scene with Rishi Kapoor

In the Bobby film, Rishi Kapoor had to playfully drop his towel while drying his hair. The scene was considered quite daring in its time, and hence, Aruna Irani was reluctant to the scene as she felt shy about it. Later, Raj Kapoor convinced her for the scene.

For the unversed, some of her popular movies are Caravan, Farz, Red Rose, Khoon Pasina, Rocky, Do Jhoot, and others.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is on a 2-month break before resuming King's Europe schedule with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan?