BLACKPINK's Goyang concerts: YG Entertainment apologizes for 'scam' zero visibility seats, 'We will be...'

On the heels of mounting fan criticism, YG Entertainment has given an official statement addressing the controversy. The issue stems from BLACKPINK's DEADLINE concert held in Goyang on July 5 and 6. In a public statement released following the event, the agency expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to attendees seated in the N3 section. These fans experienced heavily obstructed views during the show.

YG Entertainment apologizes for seating controversy

The company explained that the area had technical installations, including LED consoles, that interfered with the audience's sightline. In an attempt to remedy this, YG stated that they had installed a screen to enhance the viewing experience. However, the company acknowledged that it ultimately failed to resolve the issue.

They apologized to affected concertgoers, saying, “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused for audiences at N3 seats with limited visibility.” They also confirmed that follow-up measures will be provided through the ticketing platform for those who report the issue.

YG also pledged to be more attentive in the future when organizing concerts. The agency promised, “We will be more considerate of the concert environment and make sure to try our best to provide a better concert experience.”

What went wrong at BLACKPINK’s Goyang shows?

The controversy centers around fans who purchased tickets for the N3 seating section at full price. Upon arriving at the venue, they found their view of the main stage completely blocked by large LED equipment. The obstructed visibility sparked immediate backlash both online and offline. Concertgoers questioned how such seats could have been sold without clear warnings.

Many fans expressed outrage over the lack of transparency during ticket sales. Unlike standard 'restricted-view' tickets, these seats were not labeled as such. It led buyers to believe they would have a full concert experience. Social media platforms quickly filled with images and firsthand accounts showing how the massive structures rendered parts of the concert unwatchable.

Some fans have since stated they plan to file formal complaints and demand refunds from YG and ticket vendors. They argued that the experience they received did not match what they paid for.

BLACKPINK fans' expectations

While YG's apology has provided some acknowledgment, the issue remains far from resolved in the eyes of many fans. They are now waiting to see what form the promised follow-up action will take. Whether it be partial refunds, ticket exchanges, or other forms of compensation remains to be seen.

