Oho Enthan Baby FIRST review: Here’s what Aamir Khan has to say about Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra’s movie

Oho Enthan Baby starring Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra is hitting the big screens on July 11, 2025. Ahead of its release, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reacted to the film, and here’s what he had to say.

Aamir Khan reviews Oho Enthan Baby

Talking about the interaction, Vishnu Vishal was seen at a pre-release event and said, “Aamir Khan sir has watched Oho Enthan Baby yesterday and was overflowing with happy tears. He told me how such films about relationships have become scarce in cinema today.”

“Aamir sir has appreciated the film so much that I even told my brother, look how the superstar is appreciating your debut venture,” Vishnu added.

In addition, the Ratsaan actor explained how he is not playing just a cameo but has approximately a 40-minute screen time in the film. His character will be Vishnu Vishal himself, who is listening to a narration for a movie.

Vishnu Vishal concluded that his character would be a reflection of his journey and the struggles he faced, starting off in Tamil cinema.

Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal

Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal recently made the headlines together but for whole different reasons. The Bollywood superstar was recently seen at the naming ceremony of Vishnu Vishal and his wife Jwala Gutta’s daughter Mira.

The SZP actor himself conducted the naming ritual, holding the baby in his arms with happy mom Jwala sharing some precious moments on the internet.

See the pictures from the naming ceremony

About Oho Enthan Baby

Oho Enthan Baby is an upcoming Tamil-language romantic comedy featuring Rudra in the lead role. The movie features the story of Ashwin, an aspiring filmmaker who was dumped by his girlfriend, whom he thought would be the love of his life.

As the man becomes heartbroken, he delves into churning out the story but is unclear about the end. Will he go back to find his lost love, or would he take it upon himself and reform, makes up the entire story.

Aside from Vishnu Vishal’s brother, the film features Mithila Palkar as the female lead.

