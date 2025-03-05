South Korean singer Younha announces March marriage plans with non-celebrity fiancee with heartfelt letter

Mar 05, 2025
Younha: courtesy of Younha's Instagram
Celebrated singer Younha shared her wedding plans through her fan cafe on the March 5. The happy news was reported on the same day by South Korean media outlet Newsen. Her agency, C9 Entertainment, also confirmed the event to Newsen after she made the public announcement through a heartfelt letter. Congratulatory messages from fans and her loved ones have been pouring in since then.

