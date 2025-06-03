Mohanlal-Suchitra are twinning and winning in this UNSEEN photo, actor pens cute birthday note for wife

Mohanlal recently took to his social media handle to share an unseen photo with his wife Suchitra on her birthday. Even though the actor prefers to keep a low profile, he wished his wife with a sweet message. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Dear Suchi (sic)."

However, what caught the attention of users was the Thudarum star’s stylish outfit in the picture. In the photo, Mohanlal and his wife are dressed in earthy-toned ensembles.

The veteran actor wore a loose and textured beige shirt with bohemian vibes. He matched it with a beret made of similar material. He also wore a few accessories, including tinted red sunglasses and multiple necklaces.

On the other hand, Suchitra is dressed in a beige button-down shirt paired with matching pants and a Gucci crossbody bag. She also wore a long beaded necklace with a tassel pendant.

Check out their photo below:

Mohanlal and Suchitra's love story

The couple's love story began with their shared passion for cinema. Early in his career, Mohanlal played several villain roles that caught the audience’s attention. Suchitra initially disliked him after watching these films. However, she realized his acting was so powerful that she couldn’t separate the actor from his characters.

Suchitra, born in Chennai to the famous Tamil actor and producer K. Balaji and Anandavalli Balaji, grew up surrounded by the film industry. After becoming a fan of the L2: Empuraan actor's romantic films, she started sending him letters and greetings. Their mutual friend eventually introduced them, and they connected instantly.

She had already fallen for the Malayalam star and he too began to develop feelings for her after a few meetings.

When they decided to marry, their families initially rejected the proposal due to horoscope mismatches. However, a re-examination revealed a human error, and the horoscopes matched perfectly. The couple got married on April 28, 1988, in a grand ceremony in Mohanlal’s hometown.

Today, they have two children: Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya, an assistant director and writer.

