Kolla OTT release: When and where to watch Priya Prakash Varrier's Malayalam heist film online

Kolla is a Malayalam movie that hit the big screens in 2023. Directed by Suraj Varma, the film opened to positive responses and viewers appreciated Priya Prakash Varrier's performance in the lead role. Now, the movie is all set to stream online in the coming days. Read on to know more.

When and where to watch Kolla

Kolla will start streaming on ETV Win from June 19, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "Block your weekends… June is packed with powerful stories on @etvwin! From heart-touching dramas to emotional journeys — this month, every film is a must-watch!"

Official trailer and plot of Kolla

The plot of the film revolves around Annie and Shilpa. They make a plan to open a beauty parlour as a cover to rob the co-operative bank next door. They carry out the heist with help from CI Stephen. Suspicious of the robbery, Inspector Farooq Rahman begins probing their connection. When Stephen dies of a heart attack, Annie searches for the hidden money and finds out that it is missing.

Somehow, they manage to locate the money but Farooq's heinous plan lands Shilpa in jail. What happens next in the movie is now up to you to watch.

Cast and crew of Kolla

Kolla is directed by Suraj Varma and produced by K.V. Rajeesh, with Lachu Rajeesh serving as the co-producer and Ravi Mathew as the executive producer. The story is penned by the renowned duo Bobby and Sanjay, while the screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Jasim Jalal and Nelson Joseph.

The film features cinematography by Rajavel Mohan and editing by Arju Benn. The trailer was cut by RJ Pappan, and the music is composed by Shaan Rahman. Art direction is handled by Rakhil.

The cast includes Rajisha Vijayan as none other than Annie and Good Bad Ugly fame Priya Prakash Varrier as Shilpa. Meanwhile, Vinay Forrt plays CI Basheer Rahman, Kollam Sudhi portrays Mesthiri, and Vinod Kedamangalam as Satheeshan.

