Thudarum Movie Review: Mohanlal starrer offers driven crime drama with few roadblocks

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. After more than a month in theaters, the movie has entered the OTT space and is now streaming on JioHotstar in five different languages, including the original Malayalam version.

If you’re planning to watch this crime drama directed by Tharun Moorthy, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Thudarum tells the story of Shanmugham, a taxi driver affectionately known as Benz. He lives in the quaint town of Pathanamthitta, Kerala, with his wife Lalitha and their two children, Pavi and Pavithra.

Once a stunt performer in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, Benz left the film industry after his friend died in a tragic on-set accident. Since then, he has embraced the life of a family man, navigating the usual ups and downs that come with it.

Along with all this, Benz also owns a black Ambassador Mark 1, a prized possession he treats like a family member. After leaving the car for repairs and traveling to Chennai for a funeral, Benz returns to find his vehicle seized in a police case involving the alleged smuggling of a psychoactive substance.

As he tries to navigate the conflict, Benz crosses paths with several policemen, uncovering a deeper, darker truth that changes his life forever. What happens next and how Benz deals with his situation form the rest of the movie.

The Good

Thudarum is undoubtedly a refreshing change for fans who felt something was missing from Mohanlal’s recent filmography. While L2E satisfied some and left others wanting more, Thudarum arrived like a storm, creating a unique sense of awe.

The movie begins as a family drama, with Mohanlal and Shobana showcasing the evergreen chemistry they share. As a fanboy of the superstar, director Tharun Moorthy infused the film with major pop culture nods and a sense of nostalgia, beautifully capturing the charm and nuances between the lead actors.

As the simmering beauty of their chemistry as an aging married couple deepens, the first part of the film smoothly transitions from a family-oriented story to a world filled with suspense and doubt.

While the first half delivers a consistent impact with its narration, the second half lags slightly, though the film remains a complete and worthwhile watch. On the technical front, the director executed the movie with great care, presenting a visually engaging spectacle.

From Mohanlal’s iconic slanted shoulder walk and the way he folds his dhothi to a daring jump through a broken window, the film showcases the superstar’s stardom while highlighting his acting prowess.

Additionally, the film boasts an impressive structure, with KR Sunil’s screenplay serving as its backbone. The non-linear narrative unfolds with suspenseful twists, making the movie even more engaging.

Jakes Bejoy delivers his signature musical tracks, and cinematographer Shaji Kumar complements the story with striking visuals.

The Bad

Thudarum, despite being an above-average watch, falls short in some areas. While the performances and narration are strong, the film suffers from predictability, which might not appeal to all viewers.

Additionally, with a runtime close to 2 hours and 45 minutes, the movie could have benefited from tighter editing. The story’s extension, particularly in the second half, loses momentum compared to the more engaging first half.

Finally, while Jakes Bejoy delivered well with the tracks and the promo song, the background score could have been more enriching. On a side note, the use of AI visuals in the film felt unnecessary and could have benefited from further refinement.

The Performances

Thudarum showcases one of Mohanlal’s best performances in recent years. Often called the “Unassailable Thespian,” the superstar shines with his acting prowess, reaffirming the stature he holds today.

Whether in emotional scenes or gripping action moments, Mohanlal delivers with impeccable timing and natural talent—proving his enduring brilliance even at the age of 65.

With Shobana delivering her signature subtle and mesmerizing performance, Prakash Varma steals the show as the calm, collected, yet menacing antagonist. The ad filmmaker turned actor perfectly balances a gentle demeanor with a formidable presence, creating a villain whose personality is richly layered and enhanced by his skills.

Hopefully, Varma will get more diverse roles in the future—not just as antagonists but also exploring innocence and humor.

The Verdict

Thudarum is undoubtedly one of the best recent Malayalam films. If you enjoy crime dramas like Drishyam, this one is definitely worth a watch.

