Who is Pranav Mohanlal? Know all about Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son who is working on farm for food and shelter

Today, we will talk about Pranav Mohanlal, son of actor Mohanlal, who is currently living his best life on a farm in Spain. The Hridayam actor’s mother, Suchitra, recently shared details about his adventures and how he is working to balance his life. She mentioned that he is enjoying a simple life away from stardom and embracing his true self. As we explore his travel stories, let’s take a closer look at who Pranav Mohanlal is.

Who is Pranav Mohanlal?

Pranav Mohanlal was born to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra in Kerala on July 13, 1990. He also has a younger sister named Vismaya. Pranav went to a boarding school in Ooty and completed his graduation from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

He made his acting debut as a child artist with the 2002 film titled Onnaman, starring his father Mohanlal as the main lead. In the same year, Pranav featured in the movie Punarjani, where he played the role of a troubled child named Appu. The film was a massive success, and fans began to refer to the actor as "Appu."

Pranav's performance stunned the viewers, and he received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in the film.

Following the success of Punarjani, Pranav took a break from acting to focus on studies. He maintained a low profile as he was not keen on returning to showbiz. The actor always loved to travel and read books.

However, in 2014, he began working as an assistant director for Jeethu Joseph. After a while, he decided to make his comeback as an actor and featured in the film titled Aadhi. The movie was a success owing to good word-of-mouth. Some of Pranav's notable works include Hridayam, Varshangalkku Shesham, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, and more.

Pranav Mohanlal's simple lifestyle

Pranav Mohanlal is currently living away from his family on a farm in Spain. Instead of taking money, the actor is working in exchange for food and shelter. In an interview with FTQ with Rekha Menon, Suchitra said, "Appu is in Spain now working on a farm or something. There's no money involved, only accommodation and food. Sometimes, the work involves looking after horses or lambs. It's an experience. He shares stories whenever he's back from his travels."

She further shared that Pranav has his own plans and thinks differently. He is happy doing a few films and traveling across the world. The actor last featured in the 2024 film Varshangalkku Shesham.

