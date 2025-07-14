Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Promo: Mohanlal unleashes a ruthless persona in new season, show to premiere on JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Malayalam is all geared up to begin broadcasting once again with Mohanlal returning as the host. As the 7th season is heating up, the makers have dropped a new promo, featuring the superstar with a no-mercy attitude.

Mohanlal returns with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

The promo for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 showcases Mohanlal in a massy avatar, warning all contestants. This time, he assures no one is safe, and he will not tolerate old tactics in the game show.

Watch the promo for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 here:

In earlier seasons, netizens commented on the contestants using the stereotypical tactics in their games. Moreover, some even criticized Mohanlal for his hosting, but the new promo seems to indicate the actor is taking on a more serious role, with the tagline being “7 inte paniyakum.” (A play on Malayalam words meaning consequences will surely happen).

As more details about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 are still coming in, this year, the show is expected to have a mix of celebrities and civilians.

Interestingly, Mohanlal has been the host for the Malayalam version of the show for the past 6 years and will be making his return once again. On the actor’s birthday (May 21) this year, the showrunners unveiled the first logo of Season 7.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 started its broadcast back on March 10, 2024, and ran for 98 days. The show had 99 episodes and ended on June 16, 2024.

The show was broadcast on the Malayalam-language channel Asianet TV and was also available on JioHotstar (formerly Disney+Hotstar). Among a total of 25 housemates, the show had Jinto Bodycraft as the winner with Arjun Syam Gopan as the runner-up.

As the new season is gearing up for release, the 7th season will be available to view on Asianet TV and have a 24/7 streaming on JioHotstar.

Mohanlal’s upcoming movie

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the leading role for the Sathyan Anthikad directorial Hridayapoorvam. The feel-good comedy flick is slated to release on August 28, 2025, coinciding with Onam week.

Apart from Lalettan, the film will have Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Pratap as co-leads.

