Hridayapoorvam: Mohanlal starrer family drama to clash with Revolver Rita and Mass Jathara in theaters

Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Hridayapoorvam has now finally locked its release date. The Malayalam family drama also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, and others in key roles.

But it seems the movie will have close competitors at the box office, with two other films releasing at fairly the same time.

Hridayapoorvam release date

Recently, the makers of Hridayapoorvam confirmed its release date with a post on their official Instagram account. The family drama will hit the big screens on August 28, coinciding with the festive period of Onam.

However, it must be noted that the Mohanlal starrer is unlikely to get a solo space in theaters and at the box office on its scheduled release date. Well, just a day ahead, on August 27, marks the release of two films: Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita.

What is the story of Hridayapoorvam?

As per reports, the storyline of Hridayapoorvam is deeply rooted in family bonds and everyday emotions, set in the city of Pune. The storytelling is deemed to be subtle and also carries a slight social commentary.

Interestingly, it is believed that Mohanlal’s role of Sandeep Balakrishnan will feature him pulling off a no-beard look.

When Malavika Mohanan addressed 33-year age gap with Mohanlal

The on-screen pairing of Malavika Mohanan and Mohanlal in Hridayapoorvam sparked considerable curiosity among fans. Naysayers were quick to judge that the two actors were romantically paired on-screen and thus poked fun at their huge age gap.

Responding to one such comment on her social media, Malavika sharply replied, "Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked, baseless assumptions."

Mohanlal’s work front

Coming back to Mohanlal, he has an impeccable lineup of films ahead, including Vrusshabha and Drishyam 3. He recently announced taking up another project, tentatively titled L365.

Besides this, the Mollywood icon will also be reprising his iconic role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, and has already shot the portions.

