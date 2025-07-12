Shilpa Shetty reveals why she didn’t work in Malayalam cinema: ‘I was offered few movies, but I have never said yes…’

Shilpa Shetty is gearing up to appear in the Kannada flick KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. As she was interacting with the press in Kochi, the actress revealed why she hasn’t worked in Malayalam cinema to date.

Shilpa Shetty on why she hasn’t worked in Malayalam cinema

Talking at the teaser event, Shilpa Shetty said, “I have worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, apart from Hindi cinema. I have been offered a few movies in Malayalam, but I have never said yes to them, because I am scared.”

“I love Malayalam cinema, and I am amazed at the way this industry handles emotions. I never felt sure if I could do justice to my role if I acted in this industry. But let me see, maybe I will do a Malayalam film one day,” the actress added.

Shilpa Shetty on wanting to work with THIS Malayalam actor

Shilpa Shetty was asked if she wished to work with one particular actor from Malayalam cinema. In response, she said, “Mohanlal. He is amazing. He looks the same, and he is one of the most amazing actors in Indian cinema.

Moreover, the actress revealed that her favorite film in Malayalam cinema is the Fazil directorial Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu (1984), calling it one of her all-time favourite movies.

For those unaware, the drama movie featured Padmini, Nadhiya Moidu, and Mohanlal in leading roles and is considered a classic in Malayalam cinema. The film was remade in multiple languages, including Hindi as Paayal (1992).

About KD - The Devil

Shilpa Shetty is soon set to appear in a key role in the movie, KD - The Devil. The action drama, directed by Prem, features Dhruva Sarja in the lead with an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and many more.

While the official release date of the movie is yet to be announced, the music will be composed by Arjun Janya. Furthermore, William David and Sanketh Achar will handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.

