Sivakarthikeyan’s film with Good Night director Vinayak Chandrasekhar delayed because of Mohanlal’s date issue?

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his action thriller, Madhrasi, slated to hit big screens on September 5, 2025. Initially, there were reports that the actor might join hands with Vinayak Chandrasekhar next for a movie, but that might get delayed for now.

Is Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Vinayak Chandrasekhar getting delayed?

Advertisement

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Sivakarthikeyan’s 24th movie was supposed to be with Good Night director Vinayak Chandrasekhar. The film was speculated to have Mohanlal as the co-lead, playing SK’s father.

The role was said to be a strong character with a major focus on the father-son relationship and emotional bond. However, due to the lack of Mohanlal’s dates this year, the movie is said to have been delayed.

While the movie faces a delay in production, Sivakarthikeyan is believed to begin work on his film with director Venkat Prabhu. As of now, these are just reports with an official confirmation yet to be made.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan, the Amaran actor made the headlines after his movie Maaveeran made its release in Japan. The superhero actioner hit the big screens of Japan on July 11, 2025, after 2 years since its release in India.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next movie

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan is next set to appear in a lead role for director AR Murugadoss’ action thriller Madharasi. The movie, slated to release on September 5, 2025, with actors like Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, and more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor is currently filming for his period political drama Parasakthi with director Sudha Kongara. The flick will feature Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is next set to play the lead role in director Sathyan Anthikad’s feel-good comedy movie Hridayapoorvam. The upcoming Malayalam flick will have Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead with Premalu fame Sangeeth Sharon in a key role.

Furthermore, the veteran superstar will be making an extended appearance in Mammootty starrer MMMN (Patriot). Additionally, he will also be part of upcoming movies like Bha Bha Ba and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.

ALSO READ: Chennai City Gangsters on OTT: When and where to watch Vaibhav starrer comedy heist movie online