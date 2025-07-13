Mohanlal pens a note as he shares an unseen PIC with son Pranav on his birthday

Mohanlal has a packed work front, including Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, Hridayapoorvam, Vrusshabha, Drishyam 3, and others. The senior actor recently took to his Twitter account and shared an unseen picture with his son Pranav Mohanlal on his birthday.

Mohanlal’s birthday wish for son Pranav Mohanlal

The Thudarum star dropped an unseen picture with his son Pranav Mohanlal on X, which seemed to be from one of their holidays together. In the photo, Mohanlal donned a white jacket over a red shirt.

Pranav, on the other hand, wore a ribbed t-shirt with denims. His crew cut hairstyle and a packed-up beard look grabbed attention, amid buzz around his next project, Diés Iraé.

Sharing the post, Mohanlal wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Appu.”

Mohanlal announced his next project L365

It was just a few days back when Mohanlal announced one of his other upcoming projects, tentatively titled L365. Directed by Austin Das Thomas, this one would be a cop comedy, with Lalettan striving his way ahead as a police officer.

The actor himself re-shared the announcement post for the movie and expressed happiness about this upcoming collaboration.

Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal wrote, “With immense joy, I announce my next film.

Directed by Austin Dan Thomas, Written by Retheesh Ravi, And produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter.”

Mohanlal to be a part of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2

In another exciting turn of events, Mohanlal is said to be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s anticipated film Jailer 2. The Malayalam icon will be reprising his role of Mathew once more in the movie franchise’s second installment.

As per one of the latest reports by Cine Loco, Lalettan has already travelled to Chennai and has joined the shoot.

