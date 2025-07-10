Producer Suresh Kumar shifts blame to Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan for censor issues over Janaki vs State of Kerala

Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi is making the headlines after his movie Janaki vs State of Kerala was caught up in a row with the CBFC. As the legal battle is leading to a title change, producer Suresh Kumar reacted to the same and blamed Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan for this situation.

Advertisement

Suresh Kumar blames L2: Empuraan for CBFC row

In an interaction with Manorama Online, the veteran producer blamed the Mohanlal starrer for the clash with CBFC and said, “Empuraan had to be recensored due to the controversy. That’s when the censor board became more cautious. That’s why this problem has arisen; everything began from there.”

Interestingly, Suresh Gopi had spoken about the movie L2: Empuraan in the Parliament, but has yet to make any comments on his film.

Janaki vs State of Kerala controversy

For those unaware, the upcoming Malayalam-language movie Janaki vs State of Kerala was caught in a legal conundrum over the use of the name “Janaki” in the title.

The movie was initially slated to release on June 27, 2025, but was refused certification by the film board over the title character’s name. This led to a legal soup, which was recently resolved.

The CBFC recently informed the High Court of Kerala that if changes were made to the title, making it either ‘Janaki V vs State of Kerala’ or ‘V Janaki vs State of Kerala,’ they would approve its certification.

Advertisement

Additionally, the film's body also wants the name to be muted in one of the courtroom scenes. The makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer have seemingly agreed to this, with a new release date to be made soon.

The movie, directed by Pravin Narayanan, features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and Gopi’s son Madhav Suresh playing a supporting role.

What happened with L2: Empuraan?

Earlier, Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, faced backlash from certain religious groups for its plot. The 2019 film Lucifer's sequel faced recensoring due to elements that were deemed offensive to a particular community, sparking considerable debate among prominent figures.

ALSO READ: Karthi 29 titled Marshal: Here’s the FIRST look of Tamil period entertainer directed by Tamizh