Ori Devuda OTT: Where to watch Ashwath Marimuthu directorial fantasy rom-com before Dragon’s release

As everyone eagerly awaits the release of Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film after Love Today, we thought, why not shift lenses toward the film’s director, Ashwath Marimuthu, for a second?

Where to watch Ori Devuda

In 2022, Ori Devuda was released in theaters and performed decently well at the box office. Although certain sections of the audience praised the movie, many pointed out that it would be hard for Ori Devuda to match the original.

Nonetheless, if you’re in the mood for a soulful romantic comedy, you can give Ori Devuda a watch on the OTT platform, Aha.

Official trailer and plot of Ori Devuda

Ori Devuda follows the story of Arjun and Anu, who fall in love and get married. However, problems arise in their marriage, causing a rift. But when Arjun encounters a divine intervention, his views on love and the woman he’s married to change.

Cast and crew of Ori Devuda

Ashwath Marimuthu debuted in the film industry with the cult classic Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead roles. The film became an instant hit at the box office and only garnered more love following its OTT release.

Following the success of Oh My Kadavule, Ashwath Marimuthu decided to remake the original in Telugu as ‘Ori Devuda.’ The Telugu film featured Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, with Victory Venkatesh playing ‘Devuda.’

Ori Devuda was produced by Pearl Potluri, Param Potluri, and Dil Raju under the PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Leon James composed the film’s original soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Dragon is an upcoming Tamil language romance comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others in key roles.

The film has been written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kalapathy S. Aghoram and Kalapathy S. Suresh under the AGS Entertainment banner, which also produced Pradeep’s smash hit Love Today.

Leon James composed the background score and soundtrack for Dragon. Niketh Bommireddy and Pradeep E. Ragav handled the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Dragon is releasing in theaters on 21st February in Telugu and Tamil.