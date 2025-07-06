Lucky Baskhar: Will Dulquer Salmaan’s Rs 107 crore grosser return for part 2?

Telugu period crime drama Lucky Baskhar touched audiences with its realistic take on human lives and the conflicts faced by them under gripping circumstances. Dulquer Salmaan’s performance was lauded, and the Venky Atluri directorial went on to receive critical appreciation at the box office.

Is Lucky Baskhar getting a sequel?

Recently, in an interview with Big TV Plus, Venky Atluri commented on the possibility of Lucky Baskhar being eligible for a sequel sometime in the future. The director mentioned that it would surely happen, but did not provide a specific timeline for the same.

He said, “Lucky Baskhar sequel will happen for sure.”

Will Dhanush starrer Sir be rebooted for a second installment?

In the same interaction, the host asked Venky Atluri about his other film, Sir, which starred Dhanush in the lead, and if it would get a sequel. However, the director denied the chances, unlike those of Lucky Baskhar.

More about Lucky Baskhar

Besides Dulquer in the lead role, Lucky Baskhar also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mathew Varghese, Tinnu Anand, P Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sachin Khedekar and more.

The premise of the film showcases the struggle of a middle-class man who starts to engage in massive financial scams only to be able to support his family well after a series of debts and monetary insufficiencies.

The film was released on October 31, 2024, and was received massively by the audiences at the box office. It not only became one of the most successful films in DQ’s career so far but also bagged the prestigious Gaddar Award for the Third Best Feature Film.

Venky Atluri’s next project with Suriya

Coming back to Venky Atluri himself, the director is in the news for his ambitious project in the works with Suriya. The film stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead female role and is produced by Sithara Entertainments.

The filmmaker had confirmed that this one would be a complete family entertainer, leaving the audience with a hopeful note at the end.

