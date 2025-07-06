Prabhas to take on another cop drama with Rajkumar Periasamy, following Fauji and Spirit? Here’s what we know

Prabhas has been handling a quite busy work front lately and will be next seen on-screen in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The actor has been managing shoots for several projects simultaneously, generating a lot of excitement from fans come his way. And now, new reports about another one of his next ventures have captivated attention.

Is Prabhas signing up for another cop drama with THIS director?

According to a Filmibeat report, filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, of Amaran fame, has now narrated an interesting script to Prabhas. This is reportedly an army-related story, and the actor has already added it to the sequence of his upcoming projects.

The report states that Prabhas not only liked it very much but has also requested another narration of the script by the filmmaker, after which it might be officially locked down. Moreover, UV Creations is said to be producing the movie.

However, there is no official confirmation on the same from the actor's or director’s side yet.

Rajkumar Periasamy’s massive success with Amaran

The director won immense accolades after his last film, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. It was a biographical war drama based on the life of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan.

The film was produced by Kamal Haasan’s banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, and quite literally stormed the box office. It received immense appreciation for its screenplay and narrative.

Prabhas’ next projects ahead

Coming back to Prabhas, the actor’s immediate next release is The Raja Saab. This marks his entry into the genre of romantic horror comedy, and the teaser of the film has already created quite a stir.

Moving on, he has Hanu Raghavapudi-led Fauji, which is another cop-drama in the making. He stars with Imaanvi in the film, offering a fresh pairing on-screen.

Finally, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-gossiped and promising film Spirit lined up ahead. Prabhas would be paired up opposite Triptii Dimri in this one.

