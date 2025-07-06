Paramasivan Fathima OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Tamil horror thriller starring Vimal, Chayadevi

Tamil horror film Paramasivan Fathima was released theatrically on June 6, 2025, and was rated A by the CBFC. The underlying theme of the inter-religious divide between communities was perceived as overhyped at the box office and received a mixed response from the audience. And now the film is all set to release on OTT.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Paramasivan Fathima

Paramasivan Fathima has now finally been released on OTT after completing its theatrical run. It is streaming on Aha Tamil and made its debut rather silently on the platform.

The OTT giant shared a poster of the movie and wrote, “Paramasivan Fathima vandhachu parunga! Watch #Paramasivanfathima streaming now on @ahatamil.”

Official trailer and plot of Paramasivan Fathima

The premise of the movie is set in the fictional world of Subramaniyapuram, which is split into two religious fragments, with a Muslim and Christian majority, respectively. The film opens in the middle of rampant conversations between the two communities, where grooms from both parts are mysteriously found dead right before their weddings.

This narrative is paralleled by the story of Paramasivan and Fathima’s romance, which hints at the prevalence of possible honor killing practices in the village.

It is shown how their blossoming love is met with opposition from both their respective families, leading the couple to decide to elope for union. However, they are murdered and their plans foiled, leading to their vengeful spirits mercilessly attacking others with such a fate.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Paramasivan Fathima

The film stars Vimal, Chayadevi, M.S Bhaskar, Cool Suresh, Sriranjani, Athira, Aruldoss, Veerasamar and others in key roles.

It is written, directed, and produced by Esakki Karvannan under the banner of Lakshmi Creations. Deepan Chakravarthy has composed the musical score of the movie.

ALSO READ: Lucky Baskhar: Will Dulquer Salmaan’s Rs 107 crore grosser return for part 2?