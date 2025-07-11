BLACKPINK's Rosé beats Lisa on Billboard chart, becomes highest-debuting female K-pop soloist with On My Mind

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has set a new milestone in her solo career. Her latest collaboration with American singer-songwriter Alex Warren, titled On My Mind, has stormed the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The track debuted at No. 60 on the chart, according to data revealed on July 9, 2025. It now holds the record for the highest debut by a K-pop female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025. Notably, it overtakes fellow member Lisa’s Born Again, which had earlier entered at No. 68.

A new peak in Rosé’s Billboard journey

On My Mind is not only the top debut by a K-pop female soloist this year. The song is also now the second-highest-debuting song by a K-pop female soloist in Hot 100 history. It trails only Rosé’s own track APT. The feat continues Rosé’s impressive streak as a solo artist. This achievement reaffirms her global popularity outside of BLACKPINK’s group activities.

On My Mind: Rosé’s powerful collab with Alex Warren

On My Mind was officially released on June 27, 2025, at 1 p.m. KST. The emotional pop track brings together Alex Warren’s heartfelt storytelling with Rosé’s signature vocal tone. The result is a compelling and catchy duet. The collaboration was highly anticipated by both fandoms, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to celebrate Rosé’s latest achievement. They praise her ability to consistently push boundaries as both a K-pop idol and global pop artist.

BLACKPINK returns as a group: JUMP and DEADLINE tour

While Rosé shines on the solo front, BLACKPINK as a group has also returned to the spotlight. On July 11, the group dropped their long-awaited comeback single, JUMP, along with its high-energy music video. It marked the end of a three-year hiatus from official group promotions.

Earlier, on July 5, the quartet reunited on stage to kick off their DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang, South Korea. The tour marks BLACKPINK’s full-scale return to live performances. It will continue across North America, Europe, and Asia through early 2026.

With Rosé breaking chart records and BLACKPINK launching a major world tour and new music, the group is clearly entering a powerful new era.

