BLACKPINK’s Lisa ignored at Emmys for The White Lotus acting debut, earns nomination for THIS instead

A big win for BLINKs and music lovers alike! Lisa of BLACKPINK, along with RAYE and Doja Cat, has landed an Emmy nomination. The trio’s unforgettable James Bond tribute at the 2025 Oscars has officially been nominated for an Emmy. It’s up for Outstanding Choreography in Variety or Reality Programming at the upcoming 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Their Oscars set had social media buzzing earlier this year, and now, the Emmys have taken notice. The performance featured three bold takes on iconic Bond tracks, each artist owning the stage with flair and power.

Lisa stunned audiences with her high-energy rendition of Live and Let Die, complete with show-stopping choreography. Doja Cat dazzled in diamonds as she performed Diamonds Are Forever. Meanwhile, RAYE wrapped the tribute with a haunting version of Skyfall, originally sung by Adele.

No acting nomination for Lisa in The White Lotus

While the Emmy nod for her Oscars performance was a bright spot, Lisa's acting debut didn’t get the same recognition. Despite appearing in the massively nominated The White Lotus: Season 3, Lisa was not included in the individual acting categories. She portrayed Mook, a poised wellness mentor at the Koh Samui branch of the fictional luxury hotel.

The White Lotus racked up a whopping 23 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. This makes it one of the most recognized series this year. However, in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, the nominees included Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood from The White Lotus. Lisa, unfortunately, was left out of the final list.

Fans still proud as Lisa joins Emmy buzz

Although Lisa’s acting snub stung for some fans, many BLINKs are overjoyed that she still found her way into the Emmy spotlight. Her performance with RAYE and Doja Cat not only captured the spirit of the Bond franchise. It also highlighted Lisa’s versatility as a performer, earning her first-ever mention at American television’s most prestigious awards.

As the 2025 Emmy Awards approach, all eyes will be on whether the powerful Oscars performance can take home the win. Either way, Lisa has already made history in more ways than one.

