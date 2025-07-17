Is BLACKPINK dropping new album in 2025 after JUMP release? All we know about Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo’s Q4 comeback plans

There’s fresh excitement in the BLACKPINK fandom! A new report from IBK Investment & Securities has surfaced. It suggests that the world-renowned girl group may be preparing to release a new album in the fourth quarter of 2025.

YG Entertainment has yet to confirm or deny the speculation. But fans are already celebrating the possibility of a long-awaited full-group album before the year ends. This update follows the release of JUMP. It’s BLACKPINK’s first group single in nearly three years.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP marks a powerful return

On July 11, BLACKPINK treated fans with their energetic new digital single, JUMP. The girls ended a prolonged group musical hiatus that had stretched since 2023. The track was initially performed live during the opening night of their World Tour DEADLINE in Goyang, South Korea.

JUMP is a bold sonic shift for the group, diving headfirst into the world of hardstyle. It’s a high-energy electronic genre that’s rarely tackled in K-pop. It combines the explosive edge of festival EDM with BLACKPINK’s signature fierce charm. From the production to the visuals, it made it clear: BLACKPINK is back, and they’re not playing it safe.

Creative team behind JUMP

The song features an impressive creative lineup. Lyrics are penned by TEDDY, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, and others, while production credits include Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums. Together, they crafted a beat-heavy anthem.

Since its release, JUMP has been praised by fans and critics alike for its infectious hook and genre-bending approach. Social media platforms saw an immediate spike in fan edits, dance covers, and live performance reactions.

BLINKs hope for first full album since Born Pink

While the recent single was a much-needed boost for BLINKs worldwide, what fans truly crave is a full album. It’s something they haven’t received since 2022’s Born Pink. Even the group’s last official track, The Girls (2023), was part of a mobile game, rather than a major musical comeback.

That’s why IBK’s Q4 prediction has sparked such anticipation. A full album, especially following JUMP, would mark a milestone comeback after years of minimal group activities. Many believe the timing is ideal, especially as BLACKPINK rides the wave of tour success and renewed global interest.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour keeps the momentum alive

Currently, BLACKPINK is touring the globe with their latest concert series, DEADLINE. The world tour features 31 scheduled performances across 16 cities. It brings the group's stage power back to major arenas. After making stops in Goyang and Los Angeles, the group is now headed to Chicago on July 18, with thousands of fans expected to attend.

Will Q4 bring BLACKPINK’s big comeback?

As of now, nothing has been officially announced. But the very mention of a potential Q4 release has breathed new life into the fandom. Social media is already abuzz with theories, wishlists, and dream tracklists. For many fans, a comeback album would signal a full-circle return and set the tone for the next chapter in BLACKPINK’s legacy.

