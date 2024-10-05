T-ara’s Jiyeon and baseballer Hwang Jae Gyun file for divorce mediation after 2 years of marriage

T-ara member Jiyeon and professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun have filed for divorce mediation after two years of marriage, bringing an end to a high-profile relationship that once captured the hearts of many fans. According to media reports on October 5 KST, the couple quietly initiated the process of divorce mediation last month, and the case is now proceeding through the Seoul Family Court.

Jiyeon (31), a member of the iconic girl group T-ara, and Hwang Jae Gyun (37), an accomplished baseball player for the KT Wiz, tied the knot in December 2022. Their marriage was widely celebrated by fans of both celebrities. However, in a statement released by Jiyeon's legal representative, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, saying they could not overcome a dispute that led them to live separately.

The marriage began to show signs of strain earlier this year, with rumors of a possible divorce circulating as early as June. These speculations gained traction when a baseball commentator, Lee Kwang Gil, mentioned during a live broadcast that Hwang was "getting divorced." The comment sparked a flurry of online chatter, though at the time, both Hwang Jae Gyun and Jiyeon remained silent, not addressing the rumors publicly.

Adding to the tension, Hwang Jae Gyun was involved in a heated bench-clearing incident during a baseball game around the same time, which led to a wave of malicious comments directed not only at him but also at Jiyeon. The online harassment became so intense that Jiyeon took a break from her YouTube activities, citing personal reasons. Fans noticed that Jiyeon stopped sharing content about her married life, further fueling speculation about troubles in her relationship.

Though the couple had initially denied any issues, Jiyeon's absence from social media and the disappearance of her wedding ring from public appearances only strengthened divorce rumors. Now, with the confirmation of their divorce mediation filing, those speculations have sadly come to fruition.

Jiyeon, who debuted with T-ara in 2009, has also pursued a successful acting career, while Hwang Jae Gyun, a seasoned athlete, made his professional baseball debut in 2007 and briefly played in Major League Baseball with the San Francisco Giants. Despite their efforts, it seems that their busy careers and personal differences has ultimately led to the end of their two-year marriage.

