THIS IS FOR music video: TWICE drops women empowerment anthem for latest comeback, watch

TWICE made their highly anticipated comeback with a brand new music video of the main track of their 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR. The release of the titular song coincided with the unveiling of the EP on July 11, 2025 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST/12:00 AM ET). Anticipation was high for the K-pop girl group's new musical offering as it marked their first full studio album in nearly four years.

TWICE drops THIS IS FOR music video

TWICE's refreshing main track of THIS IS FOR album is an ode to all women out there. It is like a comforting hug to the females who struggle with self worth and crave validation. The lines "This is for all my ladies who don't get hyped enough/If you've been done wrong, then it's your song" resonates the sentiment.

The track is dedicated to all the girls who possess "light inside" and spread it among the people around them. Their goodwill should be acknowledged and reciprocated with appreciation, affection, and celebration.

Check out the THIS IS FOR MV here

Besides the meaningful lyrics, the upbeat track, colourful visuals and addictive choreography adds on to the song's charm. TWICE's Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu want women to have fun and live their lives on their own terms.

Overall, the track can be predicted to be a bop, just like the other songs of the album.

About THIS IS FOR album

THIS IS FOR consists of 14 tracks including the titular song, opening music Four, group songs– Options, Mars, Right Hand Girl, Peach Gelato, Hi Hello, Seesaw and Heartbreak Avenue, and unit releases– Battitude, Dat Ahh Dat Ooh, Let Love Go, G.O.A.T. and Talk. Additionally, nine solo tracks for each member will also be part of the tracklist, but they were solely created for their world tour acts, and will not be included in the album.

TWICE will kick off their 6th world tour, THIS IS FOR, with shows at Incheon's Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 19 and 20. Amid the tour, they will also headline Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2.

