BTS’ J-Hope reveals his ideal type of girlfriend to TWICE’s Sana, fans ask to spill tea about Jeongyeon and Jimin's alleged feud

J-Hope appeared on Sana’s Cold Interview and opened up about how long it had been since the two teams were seen in the same frame. They recalled when Nayeon and Momo helped him promote Sweet Dreams, but when Sana popped him the question about the type of girl the MONA LISA singer wanted to be with, he revealed how he’s had a clear vision for his partner.

J-Hope curbs Sana’s curiosity over love interest

One of the most important questions asked by the Japanese singer came towards the second half of the video, where she asked about J-Hope’s ideal type of girlfriend. Initially surprised about the type of question, the two laughed about the fact that it had been 10 years since he was first asked the question. Keeping it brief and to the point, the BTS member revealed how he looked for someone with a different view on things than himself and is drawn to those ‘unlike’ him from personality to values and interests.

“If I ask, what do you think is inside this pear drink? I'd probably answer simply that it has pear and some other ingredients. But the other person might answer from a totally different perspective. And I’d find that really interesting [making my heart flutter].” Sana, not letting the chance to tease him go to waste, said, “Like. Which farm did the pear come from?”

Why do fans want to know about Jimin and Jeongyeon?

BTS and TWICE, two representative K-pop groups of the third generation, have more than one thing in common in their careers. Having debuted with just a gap of two years, the members’ schedules overlapped, and the two singers got talking about how they would promote during similar times. One of those times, an interaction between members Jimin and Jeongyeon piqued the interest of the viewers as they are rumored to have been feuding. While neither team have addressed this, fans are now expecting them to open up.

It is said that J-Hope was up for JYP Entertainment’s global auditions alongside TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Wanna One’s Ha Sungwoon, BTOB’s Sungjae, and WJSN’s Bona. While the others ended up leaving the agency to pursue other endeavors, Jeongyeon debuted with the girl group, which grew to become one of the most loved K-pop groups ever.

