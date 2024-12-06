'Wanted to stop being leader': TWICE's Jihyo gets candid on leadership struggles and nearly physical fight with Jeongyeon

TWICE's Jihyo recently opened up about the challenges of leadership and her personal struggles during an appearance on Park Na Rae's YouTube series Na Rae Sik. The 27-year-old singer, who has been the leader of one of K-pop's most successful girl groups for years, didn’t hold back as she shared her honest thoughts about the pressures of being at the helm of TWICE.

When asked about burnout, Jihyo confessed that her toughest moments often coincide with contract renewal seasons. "It’s been seven years since I debuted, but I still worry about what Park Jihyo, not TWICE’s Jihyo, would do in the future," she admitted. She reflected on the fleeting nature of being an idol, saying, "We can’t be idols for 20-30 years, right?" The weight of this realization has clearly been a source of concern for her, and she candidly expressed the uncertainty of what lies ahead once her idol career is over.

Perhaps the most eye-opening part of her interview came when she discussed the struggles of leadership. Jihyo admitted that there were times, particularly after renewing her contract, when she felt overwhelmed and considered stepping down as the leader. “When I first renewed my contract, I wanted to say that I wanted to stop being the leader,” she confessed.

But Jihyo, known for her unwavering commitment to her group, quickly realized that the role was necessary, even if it was difficult. “I know there has to be a villain. Someone who knows how to criticize and be harsh when needed,” she explained. Still, the pressure was evident as she added, “I feel like I might die five years earlier than my expected age.”

Further, in a lighthearted candid moment, Jihyo also opened up about her friendship with Jeongyeon, the member she’s known the longest. Despite their deep bond, the two have had their fair share of intense arguments. In one particularly memorable fight, Jihyo recalled pushing Jeongyeon into a wall and even punching the wall. When asked about the cause, Jihyo humorously shrugged it off, saying, “We fought over nothing.”

Their way of reconciling, however, reflects the strength of their friendship. “Real friends don’t make up,” Jihyo said. Instead, their reconciliation was simple: "Hey, have you eaten?"

Jihyo’s candidness provides a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the pressures and dynamics of being a leader in one of the most famous K-pop groups in the world. Her honesty about the struggles of leadership and her friendship with Jeongyeon only further endears her to fans, showing that even idols experience moments of vulnerability and human connection.

