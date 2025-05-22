Who is Kyle Fraser? All You Need to Know About Survivor Season 48 Winner

Kyle Fraser has emerged as the winner of Survivor Season 48 and the $1 million prize Recipient in a thrilling finale. The highly anticipated season finale of the CBS show was broadcast on May 21.

Fraser, who was crowned the Sole Survivor, received the highly coveted prize. He bested other finalists Kamilla Karthigesu, Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, and Mitch Guerra in the dramatic three-hour episode that marked the end of the season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 31-year-old hails from Virginia. He is a professional lawyer who has taught a GED and history/humanities class at a juvenile detention center. Fraser married his wife, Maggie Turner, in 2024 and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

The season, which was shot in Fiji, started with 18 castaways fighting to strategize their survival and outlast one another. By the final episode, only five survived, each having his or her own strategy and emotional experience that connected with both the fans and the jury.

Fraser made an earnest last speech in which he emphasized his consistent gameplay as well as his capacity to create strong relationships. "I joke to myself throughout this game that I'm the best average guy that you'll ever meet. I'm kind of athletic, kind of funny, kind of good-looking, and yes, humble brag, I think that this game gave me a chance to show what a well-rounded person can do," he said.

Referring to himself as a balanced player, Fraser mentioned his physical performance in challenges and his capability to remain central in the game, successfully handling changing alliances.

"I've won challenges. I built relationships that matter a lot to me. I played the game with those relationships. I rode the middle hard in this game, and when people tried to sound the whistle and pushed me out of it, I pushed them out, and I rode the middle to the very end of this game," he added.

Meanwhile, another participant, Eva Erickson, shocked viewers at the finale when she unveiled her real-world credentials. A Ph.D. student in engineering at Brown University, she revealed her work for the U.S. Navy, a fact she had not shared all season to keep herself below the radar.

