Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 4,10,900 Di Petsa 'dripping saree' at Cannes is HOT throwback to Bollywood's iconic wet looks

WOW! Janhvi Kapoor’s reign at the Cannes Film Festival shows no signs of slowing down, and we’re so here for it. It’s just another day for the actress to set the global stage on fire with her standout outfit choices, and her latest look is definitely going to top the list. She was sensually dripping in a white saree, giving off nostalgic Bollywood vibes reminiscent of the iconic wet saree dance scenes. Want to know the details of her look? Let’s dive in!

For her fourth Cannes look, Janhvi Kapoor channeled sensual vibes in the “dripping saree” by Di Petsa, and trust me, it’s anything but basic. The saree, worth Rs 4,10,900, was designed with the designer’s signature wet-glam touch. She boldly draped the saree around her body, with the soft fabric of the pallu arranged in neat layers, flowing from her waist to her shoulder to reveal just the right glimpse of her toned waist. Meanwhile, the sheer fabric at the bottom featured a wet finish, clinging to her lower body for a bold, edgy effect.

Going for an all-white look, the style icon paired her saree—featuring ruched detailing—with an off-shoulder blouse designed to highlight her collarbones. The sexy blouse enhanced her feminine charm, creating a perfectly put-together ensemble.

Adding a touch of eye-catching drama, the actress wore luxurious amethyst-colored layered beads, complemented by emerald gemstones at the centerpiece. This brought the perfect pop of color to her white outfit. For earrings, she chose emerald green stone studs. Just like her outfit, her choice of accessories was striking and hard to ignore.

Her hair was neatly tied into a sleek bun, with no loose strands. The dewy makeup added a hydrating finish, featuring a brown blush shade enhanced with shimmery highlighter. To emphasize her eyes, she wore shiny brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, and curled lashes, finishing the look with glossy lipstick.

All eyes are on Janhvi Kapoor, and she’s definitely making sure we don’t feel disappointed. Hats off to her for nailing such a difficult outfit like a pro.

