Meet actor who once ruled Bollywood, worked with Dharmendra, survived domestic abuse, and is now acing social media game

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse.

Meet the actress who was once the highest-paid actress in Indian cinema. She worked with legendary stars like Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor but her personal life saw many ups and downs. She was beaten by her husband in her first marriage and was unhappy in her second marriage. She is now acing the social media game gracefully and is making headlines for her recent appearance in The Royals. Still unable to guess? Well, it’s none other than the legendary Zeenat Aman.

Zeenat Aman is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actresses who etched her name in the history of Bollywood during the 1970s and early 1980s. Born as Zeenat Amanullah Khan, she belonged to a family of cinematic and literary influence. She also shares family ties with actor Raza Murad and is the niece of veteran actor Murad.

However, her childhood wasn't easy. Her parents got divorced when she was young. Soon, when she was 13, her father passed away. However, she had a strong focus on her career.

The actress made her debut with The Evil Within in 1970 opposite Dev Anand. However, she got her breakthrough with Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971), again with Dev Anand, after actress Zaheeda turned down the role. Zeenat has never looked back since then.

She has worked with several Bollywood stars like Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and more. Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared that she least interacted with Rishi Kapoor of all her co-stars. She shared, “Of all the men I worked with from the Kapoor khandan, Rishi and I interacted the least both socially and professionally.”

Zeenat Aman’s personal life was also in the spotlight. She married actor Sanjay Khan in 1978, who was already married and a father of four. Their relationship ended traumatically after a shocking incident where Khan physically assaulted her in a hotel suite.

The actress had gone to meet him regarding a reshoot when an argument turned violent, leaving her with a permanently damaged eye. The harrowing assault was allegedly witnessed and even encouraged by Khan's wife.

Years later, in 1985, Zeenat married actor Mazhar Khan. Her mother had opposed their wedding, but the actress wanted to start a family and so she went ahead. She candidly reflected on the relationship in Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, admitting that within the first year of marriage, she knew it was a mistake.

The Royals actress shared, "Mazhar never wanted me to grow as an individual or as an artist. He always wanted me to be with the kids and be at home. During the very first year of marriage, I realized I had made a huge mistake, but I decided to live by it and make it work." She tried for 12 years but nothing worked.

In 1993, Mazhar was diagnosed with a severe pancreatic illness, and Aman became his full-time caregiver. From giving injections to managing hospital stays, she stood by him tirelessly. "There was no one to look after me," Zeenat Aman once shared, describing the period between 1993 to 1997 as a continuous battle. When Indian doctors gave up, she took him abroad for treatment. But in 1998, Mazhar passed away due to kidney failure.

The couple had two sons, Azaan Khan, a film director, and Zahaan Khan, a music composer. Despite the struggles, Aman raised her sons with resilience, continuing to live in Mumbai with them.

Zeenat Aman is now making headlines yet again after her appearance as Maji Sa in The Royals. Although her screen time was brief, her performance left a lasting impression. Fans were left wanting more.

On Instagram, Aman praised her co-star Ishaan Khatter for his gentlemanly behavior on set. She expressed how touched she was by his attentiveness, from helping her navigate stairs to fetching ginger ale and ensuring her comfort between takes.

From being a reigning superstar to a voice of experience and empathy, Zeenat Aman is an inspiration for many.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

