Janhvi Kapoor channels old Hollywood glamor at Cannes in Dior 1957 haute couture slub silk dress styled with velvet gloves

Nailing the fashion for the third time at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor broke the fashion bar yet again, leaving us spellbound in her never-seen-before look. After slaying in Anamika Khanna and Tarun Tahiliani’s designs, the actress channeled the vintage Hollywood glamour in a couture black slub silk dress. Want to know the details of her look? Then let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

For the press at the Cannes Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor nailed the old Hollywood energy with Christian Dior’s 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress. The neatly curved neckline, which was not too deep, achieved the vintage vibe and gave the actress an elegant look. The sleeveless design with the fitted fabric hugging her body created a flattering silhouette. Moreover, the silver brooch at the center of the chest added a glamorous touch, giving a sophisticated finish to her outfit.

The Bawaal actress’s look in this black dress was full of drama. She elevated her look with the long black velvet gloves, reminiscent of the old Hollywood times when princesses and queens used to wear them regularly.

Catching the focus on her outfit and gloves, the actress kept her accessories simply striking with just diamond stud earrings. The hair was neatly styled in a sleek bun, leaving no strands loose in sight. Her choice of jewelry matched the brooch on her outfit, resulting in a perfect put-together look.

Advertisement

Moving towards another favorite thing about her look. Her makeup. It was a total drama and glamorous, with the focus on her eyes. They were beautifully accentuated with the perfectly winged eyeliner, enhanced with the eyeshadow, and long curled eyelashes. The radiant blush glow on her cheeks and the nude shade lipstick gave the perfect finishing touch.

Taking us back to the black era, Janhvi Kapoor engaged in a vintage black photoshoot showcasing the old Hollywood glamor that still felt fresh. This fashion moment of hers was truly remarkable, and we aren’t forgetting it anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears Manish Malhotra saree and sindoor at Cannes Film Festival red carpet, proves she's queen