Cannes Film Festival 2025: Karan Johar’s Rohit Bal rose outfit took 410 hours to make
Karan Johar made a showstopping statement at Cannes 2025 with Rohit Bal's haute couture. The details of the fit are both impressive and dizzying. Check it out!
Well-renowned as one of India’s most celebrated film directors and producers, Karan Johar is also emerging as a fashionista. The man embarked for the 2025 Cannes and blew away with his handcrafted ensemble for the screening of his production movie, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. He wore a custom three-piece fit by the label Rohit Bal, and this sartorial’s craft backstory is even more inspiring. Let’s dive in!
Posing against the backdrop of Cannes’ soulful streets, Karan Johar boasted a bold drip in an all-black ensemble. Rohit Bal’s custom couture featured a silk velvet jacket that exuded elite vibes. The rose motifs in vibrant shades of pink decorated the jacket’s front and sleeves. These textured patterns displayed a playful intersection of vivid and sparkly colors, making Johar’s outfit a sartorial masterpiece.
The craftsmanship elevates the charm of the director’s high-end sway. The rose motifs on the jacket were meticulously crafted with traditional zardozi techniques. The rich, silk threads and metallic sequins created a textured design possessing regality. Naturally, this intricate work of art took a total of 410 hours to create, that too, just the embroidery.
Tailored with a voluminous collar style and knee-reaching hemline, Karan Johar’s drip can be perfectly described as a dapper look.
Karan Johar styled this handmade jacket over a plain black shirt and tucked it into relaxed, straight-fit trousers.
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director accessorized his suave outfit minimally but lavishly with a statement necklace. The neckpiece featured a single string of alternate ruby and clear stone appliques. He also wore a statement ring set with a large black stone framed with rhinestones.
Aligning with the theme of his outfit, the filmmaker flung on heeled, black velvet shoes. This unconventional yet impeccable choice added a statuesque appeal to his form.
