Will Kyuhyun apologize after criticism over The Devil’s Plan season 2 gameplay? Singer says ‘Wish I had made…’

The Devil's Plan: Death Room, also known as The Devil's Plan season 2, aired its finale episode on May 20, with college student Jung Hyun Gyu coming out as the winner. Another strong contender among the cast was Super Junior member Kyuhyun, who exited after some troublesome moments with other participants. A major moment causing backlash online is his conversation with Kang Ji Young, where netizens are calling out his tone. Now, the singer has clarified his stance regarding the matter.

After being flamed for talking unkindly to the news broadcaster, who left just after he exited, Kyuhyun took to the fan communication platform Bubble to speak to his admirers.

He tried to calm their nerves, saying, "They probably couldn't include everything in the broadcast, so the production team and I think the same that it's a shame [all of it was not revealed or I wish had made it in too], but it is what it is. I'll tell you the full story later. Don't be too upset! And just in case [you think otherwise], [I'm clarifying that] the participants are so close, we really understand each other and have such a great relationship, so please see us in a good light. Everyone has their own perspective!"

While Kyuhyun has not publicly apologized to the concerned people, it appears that the singer has clarified it personally and plans on revealing the truth to his fans. At the same time, he has also maintained that since everyone has their own ‘perspective’, it’s probably not possible to please everyone.

Meanwhile, it was 7High, Son Eun Yoo, Choi Hyun Joon, and the two finalists, Yoon So Hee and Jung Hyun Gyu, who remained as the top 5 contestants, vying for the 380 million KRW prize money.