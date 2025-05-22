Fire Force Season 3 Episode 8: Sumire’s True Allegiance Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Fire Force Season 3 Episode 8 will explore the truth behind the collapse of St. Raffles, uncovering the extent of Sister Sumire’s involvement. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Sleeping Truth,’ Benimaru Shinmon arrives at Fuchu Prison, ordering Company 8 to grab the Matoi. Joker burns the Infernal Bugs on Akitaru Obi’s body, rescuing him. Obi carries the exhausted Shinra, and Benimaru uses his flames to repel the White-Clad while retreating to Asakusa.
Haumea declares the start of the Great Cataclysm. Meanwhile, Company 8 is excommunicated and blamed for Captain Burns's death. At St. Raffles’ ruins, Hibana discovers a hidden room and concludes the convent was used to feed Infernal bugs to orphans.
Fire Force Season 3 Episode 8 will continue Hibana's investigation into the ruins of St. Raffles Convent. Sister Sumire will confront Hibana, Karim, and Huo Yan, revealing her involvement in the mass spontaneous combustion incident at the convent.
The episode will likely cover Chapter 200 of the manga, revealing Sumire's deep ties to the White-Clad and her role in orchestrating events involving doppelgangers and Infernals. Hibana and her allies will demand answers from Sumire regarding the experiments at the orphanage as well.
As stated on the official website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Holy Mother of Darkness’ and will air in Japan on May 24, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to watch it as early as May 23.
In Japan, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 8 will be broadcast on TBS and MBS and also available for streaming on Netflix. Outside of select Asian regions, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, provided they have an active subscription to access the platform’s content.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
