Cannes 2025: Watch Aditi Rao Hydari get caught off-guard by fan in cutest moment ever

Aditi Rao Hydari is among the Bollywood divas who are attending the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival. She had already impressed the fashion police with two of her spectacular looks. Recently, while strolling through the streets of France, the actress bumped into a fan who caught her off guard with his cute gesture towards her. Check it out!

Not just in India, Aditi Rao Hydari has a massive fan following abroad too. Currently, the actress is in the French Riviera, enjoying the amalgamation of film and fashion at Cannes 2025. Finally, she managed to sneak in some leisure time and explore the city like a local. But even on the foreign streets, she was approached by a lovely fan who came armed with multiple posters of the Indian actress.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Heeramandi actress can be seen engaging with the man and signing the posters he brought along. After penning her initials on the first poster, Aditi returned the pen to him. But she was caught off guard when the fan stated that there’s not one but multiple posters that he brought to get autographed by the actress.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s encounter with a fan at Cannes 2025:

Seeing his admiration for her, the actress was definitely impressed and, like a sweetheart, she continued to sign her autograph on all of the posters. While Rao made heads turn at the event, she also looked cute during her outing. In the video, the Padmaavat actress donned a striped pink cropped shirt with a pair of pants in the same color scheme. With minimal makeup and her hair left open, she took over the streets of Cannes.

Talking about Aditi’s look, she recently donned a plain bright red saree with a sleeveless blouse by Raw Mango. While her tribute to her Indian roots at the international platform was highly lauded, fans couldn’t stop talking about her makeup, especially the sindoor (vermilion) on her head, which was a splendid addition to her desi goddess look.

For her second look, the diva stunned in a hand-embroidered gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

