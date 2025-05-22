Hera Pheri 3: After Paresh Rawal’s exit, Pankaj Tripathi gives FIRST REACTION to fans' demand of seeing him in Baburao’s role
Ever since Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, several fans have been expressing Pankaj Tripathi as an apt choice for Baburao’s role. Here’s what the actor himself has to say.
Paresh Rawal aka Baburao's exit from Hera Pheri 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, left all the fans of comedy-caper heartbroken. While a section of users was keen on Rawal reconsidering his decision, several also named Pankaj Tripathi as one of their choices for veteran actor's replacement for the role of Baburao. Addressing fans' demand, the Criminal Justice actor has finally broken his silence on the same.
During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Tripathi was asked how social media users have been pitching his name to be cast in Hera Pheri 3. In response to this, the actor known for his warm and down-to-earth demeanor yet again won everyone over with his humble reaction.
The actor said, "Vo padha hua maine bhi suna toh mujhe mera nai hai manna. Paresh sir ek kamaal ke adbhut abhineta hain... unke same to main zero hoon kuch bhi nahin hoon. Main bada samman karta hoon unka ...to mujhe nahin lagta main upyukt vyakti hounga (That is something I have also heard and read, but I don't believe in it. Paresh ji is an amazing actor. I am zero in front of him. I respect him a lot. I don't think I am the right person for the role)."
It was earlier this week that a Bollywood Hungama report stated that Paresh Rawal has exited Akshay Kumar's comedy-caper over 'creative differences.'
However, the veteran actor clarified that it wasn't the said reason as he shared on his X, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."
On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, sued Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore. Meanwhile, director Priyadarshan and Suniel Shetty expressed their shock over Rawal's decision.
On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in the legal drama series, Criminal Justice Season 4. It is set to release on JioHotstar on May 29, 2025.
