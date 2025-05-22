WATCH: Trisha Krishnan travels in style for Thug Life promotions in Hyderabad

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles is slated to release in theaters on June 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, the cast has arrived in Hyderabad for promotions.

As the entire team made its way, Trisha Krishnan arrived in a stylish look. The actress was seen donning a blue-colored premium t-shirt, which was paired with light denim blue jeans and dark shades.

Check out Trisha Krishnan’s new look:

Trisha Krishnan had made the headlines recently for her latest appearance on the Thug Life trailer and its second single, Sugar Baby. The trailer, which dropped recently, showcased the actress opposite Kamal Haasan, sharing romantic moments with the legendary actor.

With the scene making rounds on the internet, many netizens were seen reacting to the actress’ pairing with Kamal Haasan. Moreover, the film recently unveiled the second single titled Sugar Baby on May 21, 2025.

The song, composed by AR Rahman, featured the actress in a stylish avatar, appearing as a singer-actor. The song was penned by AR Rahman and Siva Ananth, with Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santhosh crooning for it.

Check out the song here:

Coming to Thug Life, the film is set in a crime-filled world where Rangaraaya Sakthivel and his brother Manickam save a young kid, Amaran, from a police shootout and adopt him.

Sakthivel and Amaran have a strong father-son bond, but years later, the former becomes the target of an assassination attempt and is presumed dead. With suspicions only leading to Amaran, Sakthivel decides to take revenge on his son and is adamant on settling the scores once and for all.

With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles, the movie features Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more in key roles.

On the actress’ work front, Trisha Krishnan is next set to appear alongside Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Vishwambara. Moreover, she also has the movie, tentatively titled Suriya45, in her lineup.

