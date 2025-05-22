Sikandar OTT Release: Salman Khan’s power-packed actioner to drop digitally on THIS date? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna recently starred in this high-profile action thriller, which received a lukewarm to negative reception upon its theatrical release. Premiering globally on March 30, 2025, the film has garnered a modest box office collection. If you’ve been waiting to catch it online, Sikandar is all set to begin streaming on Netflix from May 25, 2025.

Advertisement

Sikandar OTT Release Date

According to a report by Lokmat Times, Netflix secured the digital streaming rights for the film soon after its release in cinemas. If ongoing speculations are accurate, the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is likely to make its OTT debut on the platform on May 25, 2025.

Sikandar Plot

Sanjay Rajkot, portrayed by Salman Khan, is a noble and courageous ruler cherished by his subjects, who affectionately refer to him as Sikandar or Raja Saab.

His world is shattered after a deadly confrontation with a corrupt and influential minister, played by Sathyaraj, which results in the tragic death of his beloved wife, Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna). In a final act of compassion, Saisri donates her organs to three individuals in Mumbai before passing away.

Among them are a young boy from the slums of Dharavi who receives her lungs, a gifted aspiring chartered accountant who gains her eyesight, and a college student battling a heart condition who is given her heart.

Advertisement

In a sinister attempt to emotionally break Sanjay, the corrupt minister targets these three individuals. The narrative then follows Sanjay as he rises to defend them, shielding them from harm while transforming their lives in meaningful ways.

Sikandar cast and crew

Helmed by AR Murugadoss and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features a star-studded ensemble including Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawab Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Kishori Shahane, among others.

With music composed by Pritam, the film’s visuals are brought to life by cinematographer Tirru and edited with precision by Vivek Harshan.

Pinkvilla reviewed Khan's starrer as "Overall, Sikandar fails to deliver what it sets out to and hardly qualifies as mass entertaining cinema. The film has a decent story, but due to a lack of depth, good music, and strong performances, it fails to leave an impression." Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning Cannes 2025 debut look gets full marks from beau Shikhar Pahariya’s mom, and we totally get why