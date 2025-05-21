Opinion: Why OG queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sindoor look at Cannes Film Festival red carpet is ICONIC

Okay, let’s just take a moment and praise Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who just walked the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet wearing a saree with visible sindoor in the parting of her hair, also known as “Maang.” Like, who else could pull it off with such grace and power? And that sindoor? That’s the mic drop!

In a world where red carpets are all about full-blown gowns and long trails, Rai Bachchan flipped the script and brought Indian heritage, culture, and of course, pride to Cannes red carpet, and too all with one stroke of red on her forehead. What makes her OG queen and iconic is that she isn’t dressing for acceptance but dressing up to be unapologetically herself.

Talking about her outfit, Aishwarya wore a handwoven Kadwa ivory Banarasi handloom saree by Manish Malhotra. Originating from the famed looms of Varanasi, the classic ensemble that represents India in every way, was draped alongside is a sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta. The highlight of the outfit is it all came with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Aish accessorized the jewlery featuring over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold and ruby statement rings.

For those who don't know, Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 2002, when their film Devdas premiered. Interestingly, she wore Neeta Lulla golden saree for her first appearance and well, nothing has changed from then and now, and is serving, “This is who I am, take it or leave it” energy. Her timeless elegance still holds unmatched power like no other.

Aishwarya didn’t just walk the red carpet but she owned it and moreover, draped it in tradition and looking like royalty. Truly, no notes!

