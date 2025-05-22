Travel Style: Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps it comfy as she wears track pants with biker jacket at Mumbai airport

Shilpa Shetty, the ’90s beauty icon and fitness mogul, often defies mainstream fashion trends by opting for eccentric styles. For her latest airport look, she turned up the glamour by pairing a jacket with loungewear—surprisingly creating a chic and stylish ensemble. Want to learn how to achieve the same look? Let’s take some styling notes from Shilpa!

Spotted at the airport, Shetty walked with panache in an outfit that can only be described as eccentrically awesome. The actress wore a three-piece ensemble, stylishly elevated by a black-and-white color combo. She paired it with a casual loungewear shirt featuring a white quote on it. The closed neckline and body-hugging fit made it perfect for a relaxed flight.

The Sukhee actress layered the top with a crisp white biker jacket. This unexpected addition gave her outfit a unique edge. The double-breasted, cropped jacket with contrasting black buttons elevated Shilpa’s laid-back look. Featuring large lapel collars, it added a sporty touch to her stride. The structured biker jacket was the perfect choice to amp up an effortless outfit with a sporty vibe, making a bold style statement.

The Shut Up and Bounce muse paired her top with matching black-and-white track pants. The satin pants featured a relaxed, flowy silhouette—ideal for comfortable travel. They also showcased double spaghetti stripes on both sides, perfectly aligning with the black-and-white theme of Shetty’s OOTD.

Keeping with her outfit’s theme, Shetty slipped on white sports shoes that perfectly complemented the athleisure vibe of her look. The chunky white sneakers, featuring quirky scallop-shaped soles, were a comfortable choice for both casual outings and busy days.

Though Shilpa skipped other accessories, her vintage-style narrow oval sunglasses added just the right touch of charm. The tinted lenses paired with sleek gold-accented frames perfectly enhanced her style with understated luxury.

Looking as fresh as morning dew, the reality TV show judge flaunted flawless skin paired with just a swipe of mauve lipstick. She styled her fiery, highlighted hair in a side-swept manner, effortlessly serving a cool-girl aesthetic.

Whether in a dramatic skeletal red ensemble or chic airport looks, the 49-year-old actress knows exactly how to stand out from the crowd with style.

