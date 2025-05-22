Kim Soo Hyun tops superstar rankings for 4th week in a row amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal, check full list

Star Kim Soo Hyun continues to make headlines by becoming the actor generating the most buzz among netizens. Despite being embroiled in controversy over his alleged relationship with underage actress Kim Sae Ron, he managed to make his influence felt. The actor achieved an impressive feat by topping the 72nd Superstar Brand Power list with the highest number of votes, as per the declaration of this week's results by K-media outlet Top Star News.

Kim Soo Hyun clinched the Superstar Brand Power #1 rank for four consecutive weeks. He secured the top spot, garnering over 1 million votes from May 14 to 21, despite controversy surrounding his controversial relationship with Kim Sae Ron and his agency's legal and public battle with the bereaved family. The Queen of Tears actor surpassed actors like Kim Hee Jae and Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo Seok to take the top spot.

In the female category, Kim Hye Yoon, known for her roles in Lovely Runner and Snowdrop, clinched the No. 1 rank for 44 consecutive weeks, showcasing her enduring popularity. She beat the second-placed Jung Soo Min by a huge margin of 621,240 votes. The Love Next Door star is followed closely by King the Land's In YoonA.

Check out the actors and actresses who made their way into the top 3 lists.

Top 3 actors in 72nd Superstar Brand Power ranking:

Kim Soo Hyun—1,309,020 votes Kim Hee Jae—597,300 votes Byeon Woo Seok—304,050 votes

Top 3 actresses in 72nd Superstar Brand Power ranking:

Kim Hye Yoon—1,009,770 votes Jung So Min—388,530 votes In YoonA—383,370 votes

Regarding the voting system, users are granted three voting rights every six hours, with a daily maximum of 12. Additionally, users can earn up to 30 voting rights per day by recommending an article, where each voting right is equivalent to 30 votes. This system allows users to accumulate voting rights through regular logins and engagement with the platform's content.

