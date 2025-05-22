7 bodycon dresses to channel Suhana Khan’s Saturday night energy

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a Gen-Z fashion queen. The fashion choices of the actress, who is celebrating her 25th birthday today, have always been the inspiration for youngsters and millennials. And bodycon dresses from Suhana’s wardrobe are something we are obsessed with. Her hot and bold figure-fitting ensembles are just perfect for killer Saturday night looks.

Here, in this article, we’re taking a glimpse at Suhana Khan’s 7 bodycon dresses that we’re surely adding to our Saturday party night wardrobe. So, let’s dive into it!

1. Wine turtleneck

Suhana Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her wine-colored figure-hugging dress, and we’re loving every bit of it. It had a turtleneck with a sleek silhouette, elevating her look to perfection. If you’re planning a party night with your friends or cousins, then this ensemble is surely a hit choice.

You can also style it minimally, just like an actress. She added a delicate neckpiece and tied her hair back into a ponytail.

2. One-shoulder

The other bodycon dress of Suhana Khan we are particularly crushing over is her one-shoulder dress, which had a spaghetti strap on one side. The figure-tight silhouette hugged her body from all angles and ended right above her knees, adding an equally sensual and glamorous touch.

For her hairstyle, she went for a sleek bun hairstyle and kept her makeup bold with the winged eyeliner and glossy lipstick. She completed her look with the black earrings.

3. Sparkling blue mini

When it comes to bold fashion, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is always unbeatable. For the New Year celebration, the actress slipped into a custom blue mini-dress with sequins, catching all the limelight. The thin straps with the square neckline added the modern edge, whereas the figure-fit silhouette hugged her body at all the curves.

Skipping on the accessories, she let her outfit take center stage; for the beauty choice, she opted for dewy makeup. She left her long hair open in the middle parting.

4. Olive green full-length

Posing hotly in the olive green dress, Suhana Khan has all our hearts. The olive green bodycon dress stuck to her from all angles and was designed simply with a little deep neckline, with a silhouette cascading down smoothly for a confident look.

For accessories, she chose a delicate necklace and stud earrings. The hair was settled in the side partition, and for beauty choices, she added blush glow and glossy lipstick.

5. Gray full-length

If you’re looking for a fuss-free party look, then check out Suhana Khan’s look in a gray bodycon dress. The full-length outfit had a square neckline and sleeveless detail for that effortless slaying look.

Keeping it simple, she skipped the accessories and just opted for a Chanel bag. Her hair was tied into a half-tie style.

6. Printed brown maxi

One of our personal favorite party looks of Suhana Khan was in the printed brown dress. The brown maxi dress featured a slit cut for the extra edge, whereas the square neckline and thin straps enhanced the silhouette. The eye-catching detail in her outfit was the vibrant yellow floral print. This dress surely deserves a chance to make your Saturday party night look.

And taking notes on styling, the Archie's actress carried a small brown Hermes Kelly bag and opted for stud earrings.

7. Yellow mini

Rounding off Suhana Khan’s bodycon wardrobe with her stunning yellow mini. The yellow A-line dress perfectly fit her body. Adding a trendy twist, it had frayed edges around the crew neckline, sleeveless design and at the bottom, making it perfect for an impactful and striking party look.

The half-tie hairstyle complemented her elegant vibe, whereas the front strands are styled in a loose fall that gracefully falls on her face. Her accessories were simple with the black stud earrings, and her skin was glowing with the subtle makeup.

So, girls, next time when you’re planning a blasting party night on weekends, remember Suhana Khan has got the perfect outfit inspiration for you.

Pinkvilla wishes Suhana Khan a very Happy Birthday!

