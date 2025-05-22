POLL: Vijay Sethupathi's Ace or Tovino Thomas' Narivetta, which film are you planning to watch this weekend?

Vijay Sethupathi and Tovino Thomas are set for a box office clash as their much-anticipated films Ace and Narivetta release on the same date, May 23, 2025, in theaters.

Excitement is palpable around both films, promising to be nail-biting, high-octane action thrillers. From first glimpses and trailers to posters, both have captured fans’ attention with gripping appeal.

Narivetta, the Malayalam action drama, faced a release delay from May 16, but this has only fueled more excitement and hype around the film.

Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, the movie also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and more. Written by Abin Joseph and directed by Anuraj Manohar, Narivetta is eagerly awaited by fans.

The storyline of Narivetta centers on a close examination of state-sanctioned violence wielded through police power.

It uncovers the harsh truth behind how, in many prominent cities, the very power structures meant to ensure safety and security often end up suppressing and marginalizing smaller communities, impacting the lives of citizens on a broader scale.

On the other hand, Ace, starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, offers a completely different premise within the action thriller genre. This Tamil crime film is written and directed by Arumuga Kumar.

Alongside Vijay in the lead, the cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, BS Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, and others in key roles.

The plot of Ace follows Kannan, who dreams of a fresh start in a foreign land. But fate pulls him into a dangerous shark circle, forcing him into a daring heist that unleashes a relentless chain of events.

Now, it’s your turn — tell us which film you’re picking this weekend! Vote for the action thriller you plan to watch in theaters.

